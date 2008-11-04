We got married in Barbados!

Catherine and I would like to announce that we were married on Monday the 27th of October 2008 in a ceremony held in St Matthias Magistrate's Court, in the Parish of Christ Church, Barbados.
We deliberately kept the nuptials quiet and our respective families, friends and mutual friends were not told until after the event. This was because we wanted a simple and private ceremony which was an affirmation of our love for each other. We intend to further celebrate with a party here in Kinross-shire at a later date.
The holiday in Barbados was originally booked as Catherine was attending a Soroptimist conference in Bridgetown from the 30th October to the 1st of November.
Happy!
2 comments:
Congratulations:-)
We did much the same when we got married and have always treasured the memory of a small and intimate occasion.
And to think the seeds were sown in that Livingston campaign.......
Congratualtions!
Hmmm, I'm trying to work out which hotel that is but it looks after my time - I used to live in Barbados, in Christchurch, no less!
