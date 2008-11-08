Good week - Bad week

Good week:
Getting back home from our holiday/honeymoon in Barbados.
Barack Obama winning the Presidency of the USA.
Wedding congratulations from lots of family and friends.
Seeing the smirk wiped from Alex Salmond's smug face as the Gnats got thrashed in Glenrothes.
Having a house guest last night.
Catherine's folks offering to host a party to celebrate our marriage (accepted!)
Ros Scott winning an astonishing victory in the Lib Dem Federal Presidential race.
Seeing our holiday/honeymoon photos properly (I got a bit carried away and took over 1000 shots in 12 days).
Bad week:
Drop in temperature from 31C in Barbados to 9C in Carnbo.
10% drop in Lib Dem vote and lost deposit in Glenrothes.
Urgent GP appointment yesterday as left foot swollen to twice normal size and painful to walk on, being referred to hospital in Perth as GP suspected DVT. A 4 hour wait to see medic before having a blood thinning injection in stomach which was repeated today and will be repeated again tomorrow with a scan to follow on Monday. Bah!
Saturday, 8 November 2008
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
sorry to hear about your foot. Hope all gets well soon.
C
Thanks Caron.
It's not particularly the foot thats bothering me at the moment, although it's still a fair bit uncomfortable. I've had a stinking headache on and off (mostly on) for 10 - 12 days & which came back today at around 3pm, feeling as if steel bands are being tightened around my head. Would be a happy bunny oif the pills took it away. must get an answer from the medics when I go into the PRI for my injection tomorrow.
Post a Comment