It's stupid o'clock in the morning and I should be thankful for jetlag, however, it would seem that the next President of the USA wil be Barack Obama and that victory truly will be a victory for hope in this benighted world. A great taboo has been broken in America today.
Yes, I know that he's got faults - hey, who is perfect? This win though is a ray of light in a world with too many dark corners. maybe he'll let us down as New labour did but at least we know he'll be really trying for a better world and trying his very, very best for the people of the US.
As a matter of history; what was I doing when the news came through? discussing how to get port out of a cat and a sofa!
Wednesday, 5 November 2008
McCain Palin into insignificance - Obama a victory for hope
Posted by Iain Rubie Dale at 04:07
Labels: Barack Obama, Good guys can win, Hope
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Port out of a cat........... I barely dare ask......
The sofa I can understand.
I never trusted Blair so didn't feel let down by him. I have started to warm to Obama quite a lot lately...... Let's hope he fulfils his promise.
Post a Comment