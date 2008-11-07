Is this another Garscadden?

It seems from watching the Gnits and NuLab on the beeb that Lindsay Roy has won the Glenrothes by-election for Labour.
If this is indeed true then I wonder if the waves of the high tide of Gnantionalism have crashed ashore on the jaggy rocks of Scottish sensibility as happened in the Garscadden bye-election of 1978(?).
OK, it seems that we've may have lost our deposit but I'll make the usual excuses that we've been squeezed.
Looks like that the "broon boonce" exists.
Mea culpa that I've not been to help out.
