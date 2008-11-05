Mutterings, mumblings and sotto voce cursing.
Tonight's one of my two favourite celebrations in the year, being Guy Fawkes night when I normally have fun with fireworks. The other night which I particularly enjoy is Halloween with all it's ghosties, ghoulies (note correct spelling) and hints of Samhain (note potential spelling disagreements).
Sadly there's been a marital bull issued against my pyrotechnic proclivities due to the assorted coos, horses and sheeps in the vicinity - can't scare the livestock says she. OK, says me, fair enough. Can we have some over at your Mum & Dad's says I hopefully? Nope - too many overhead wires. Bah!
Cunning plan for next year is to buy fireworks that are only pretty colours and don't make nasty bangs. Sorted!
Wednesday, 5 November 2008
An unconsidered downside of rustic life
Posted by Iain Rubie Dale at 20:56
Labels: fireworks, Guy Fawkes
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
2 comments:
Or come visit the home of Guy Fawkes, Yorkshire, and have fireworks with us :D
There's bound to be tons of organised displays over the weekend - or maybe you should arrange to go to Lea and Brendan.
I'm with Catherine - remember how I used to go inside for the fireworks at our parties......
Post a Comment