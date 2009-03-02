Monday, 2 March 2009

Our friends in the North

"In Germany, they came first for the Communists, And I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Communist;

And then they came for the trade unionists, And I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a trade unionist;

And then they came for the Jews, And I didn’t speak up because I wasn’t a Jew;

And then . . . they came for me . . . And by that time there was no one left to speak up."

I shall speak up for you and others shall too.
Liberal Neil said...

Well said Iain.

The situation is utterly bizarre.

Do the powers that be in the Scottish Party realise how vindictive and stupid they are starting they look?

3 March 2009 at 00:08
agentmancuso said...

Forgive me for harping on, but the hierarchy of the Scottish Lib Dems lost the plot long ago.

3 March 2009 at 18:57
Keith Legg said...

Well said Iain. Unfortunately I won't be at conference next week - but hope the topic is discussed fully.

4 March 2009 at 10:31

