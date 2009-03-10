Tuesday, 10 March 2009
Neil Craig
His comments will not be published on this blog nor will I respond to his nonsense on any other blog, forum, dicussion board, chat room etc.
Posted by Iain Rubie Dale at 14:09
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
I think you mean "his".
Thank you! Typo now corrected.
Surely no-one could fail to be persuaded by Mr Craig's devotion to a Greater Serbia? Or his singular obsession with Windmills of Mass Destruction?
In which case you must be an EU Nazi. Or possibly involved in the Scottish Power genocide-by-gas-bill cover-up?
I think we should be told.
Post a Comment