More on hens

They now have names even though we don't yet have them in our possession:
Hen 1: "Pugh Pugh"
Hen 2: "Barney McGrew"
Hen 3: "Cuthbert Dibble"
Hen 4: "and Grubb"
And before anyone asks - NO we are not painting the coop fire engine red!
Thursday, 12 March 2009
1 comment:
why not?
Good luck with them ... but remember the laying gets less as they get older so you need to be tough or have the odd strategic fox.
('Tis the problem of giving them names)
(No - I don't do food production ... but our neighbour did until the fox got too much)
