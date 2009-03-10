Despite a trial for perjury haning over his head Tommy "The Trot" Sheridan has come up with what he thinks as another clever wheeze to garner himself some free publicity. It seems that he's teaming up with an assorted rag bag of lefties and the RMT union to run in Scotland for the European Parliament at the elections which take place on the 4th of June.
Is there nothing this man will do to get some media coverage? In the traditional saying: "If he were made of chocolate he'd eat hinself".
Tuesday, 10 March 2009
Back to his old publicity seeking ways
Posted by Iain Rubie Dale at 17:31
Labels: European Parliament, Tommy Sheridan
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment