Ooops I forgot

Two things I forgot to say earlier:
Congratulations Ros on the start of your term as party President - I still get a little frisson of delight at seeing that result and it was enhanced by hearing one of your opponents on radio 4 earlier this evening.
Secondly - it is with some trepidation and pleasure that I can announce that my term as Convener of the Ochil Liberal Democrat Local Party commenced about an hour ago. Wish me luck folks. The poor sods don't know what they've let themselves in for!
Actually there is a third thing I wanted to mumble about - (Lady) Mark, Alix & Jennie have all helped to make last year a better place - ta.
Thursday, 1 January 2009
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment