Sunday, 4 January 2009

Thought for the day

When making coffee on the 4th of January 2009 do not use milk which has a 24th December 2008 use by date. One lump or two?
Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

Caron said...

Yuk and double yuk. There is nothing on this earth that turns my stomach more than off milk.

I am not pleased with you for the thoughts you have put in my head. You most definitely owe me a glass of red when we next meet.

4 January 2009 at 21:05
Jennie said...

I really wish I had not been eating yoghurt when I read this.

5 January 2009 at 12:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 