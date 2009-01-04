Sunday, 4 January 2009
Thought for the day
When making coffee on the 4th of January 2009 do not use milk which has a 24th December 2008 use by date. One lump or two?
Posted by Iain Rubie Dale at 20:32
Labels: Silly me
2 comments:
Yuk and double yuk. There is nothing on this earth that turns my stomach more than off milk.
I am not pleased with you for the thoughts you have put in my head. You most definitely owe me a glass of red when we next meet.
I really wish I had not been eating yoghurt when I read this.
